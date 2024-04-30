As Deadpool & Wolverine’s release date comes closer, the anticipation and speculation of fans proliferate. Marvel movies always have an extra appeal as the fans expect cameos from other superheroes. It is similar in this case, as well. Several names have been coming up on social media, and it is rumored that they will appear in the Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU movie. From Taylor Swift to Blake Lively, Chris Evans and more. Read below to know more.

Whether or not these rumors come true, fans have already got their most significant gift: Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. The official trailer gave us ample glimpses of Logan and his dynamic with Wade Wilson. Fans have widely appreciated the trailer as they patiently wait for the movie to come out.

For a long time, there have been several rumors claiming that Taylor Swift will make her acting debut with Deadpool & Wolverine as the mutant Dazzler. There has yet to be official confirmation about that, and similarly, several other names have come up who will allegedly make appearances in the movie. An X account, Austin Verse, has shared a long list of actors and characters rumored to appear in the MCU flick.

The list has multiple names, from Daniel Radcliffe as Patch, Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool, Chris Evans as Human Torch, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Taylor’s Dazzler, Evan Peters as Quicksilver and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. It has also listed Channing Tatum’s name as Gambit.

Netizens’ reaction to the post-

One of the users wrote, “we needed venom as a cameo.”

Another said, “There’s a chance only 50% of this could be true, and that’s fuckin awesome.”

Followed by one saying, “That’s hella cameos like wtf, how did they do all this.”

One noted, “Deadpool and Wolverine ❌ Deadpool and the multiverse of madness ✅”

And, “DanielRPK said Ioan Gruffudd will return as Mr. Fantastic will appear too.”

Check out the post and the rest of the names as well, but let us remind you most of the names have not been confirmed officially; we are treating this list as a rumor:

ALL RUMORED CAMEOS & CHARACTERS IN #DeadpoolandWolverine 🚨 -Patch = Daniel Radcliffe

-Henry Cavill with a long brown coat

-Taron Egerton and Karl Urban Wolverine variants rumoured too

-X-23 played by Dafne Keen

-Older X-23 variant played by Natalia Tena

-Hugh Jackman – Main… pic.twitter.com/3HWUWc84A3 — Austin Verse (@austin_medz) April 29, 2024

We have spotted Azazel from X-Men: First Class, Pyro from the X-Men: Last Stand, Toad from the X-Men, and Lady Deathstrike from X-2 in Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer. The movie is slated to be released on July 26.

For more of the latest MCU updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

