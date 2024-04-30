Scooby-Doo Live Action Is Coming To Netflix, Warner Bros. All Set To Produce!

It’s the season for live-action movies, and Warner Bros. is jumping on the bandwagon after Barbie’s success. Multiple sources have confirmed that a live-action Scooby-Doo film is in the works. While the plot details are not revealed yet, this is exciting news for fans of the detective genre. And since live adaptations seem to be doing well for Netflix, we understand why they would fast-track the Scooby-Doo franchise.

The one-hour drama project is said to be close to a deal with the streamer, with a script-to-series commitment. The exact plot details are being kept under wraps, except that it will be based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Warner Bros. Television will produce; the studio recently launched the “Dead Boys Detectives” series on Netflix.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will write and executive produce, alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, under the Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce through Berlanti Productions. Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson will co-executive produce.

In a challenging TV marketplace, the drama project garnered interest from top buyers and ended up at Netflix with a premium, script-to-series commitment, sources said. Reps for Netflix and WBTV declined comment. Berlanti Productions and WBTV also produce You, in its fifth and final season, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Delving a little into the history here, Joe Ruby and Ken Spears created the Scooby-Doo! The franchise began in 1969 with the duo’s first animated series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! for Hanna-Barbera (later absorbed into Warner Bros. Animation).

Scooby-Doo has a great legacy. The series, which introduced supernatural mystery-solving teens Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers, as well as their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo, aired on CBS from 1969 to 1976. After that, it moved to ABC, where various versions of the show aired until 1986.

From 2002 to 2008, The WB and its successor, The CW, aired two Scooby-Doo! Reboots as part of Kids’ WB. Reboots for Cartoon Network began in 2010 and continued until 2018. Boomerang launched the original animated series Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who? on its streaming service in 2019 and later on Max.

Past Live-Action Adaptation of Scooby-Doo

In 2002, a live-action film starring Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Linda Cardellini as Velma was released. It spawned a 2004 sequel. Scoob!, an animated feature, was released during the pandemic.

No announcements have been made about the series’ casting yet, but trust us when we tell you that fans will be hooked to the screens to find out more about their favorite crime-solving detective dog and his gang.

