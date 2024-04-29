Mufasa: The Lion King Teaser Trailer Review: Blue Ivy Carter Joins Beyonce In This Prequel With More Expressive Animals, But Was It Necessary?

Mufasa: The Lion King Teaser trailer has been dropped by Disney, and the live-action film, which is a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, will be released worldwide on December 20. However, the trailer would put you to disbelieving the amount that must have been spent on this so-called CGI film that has been unnecessarily called a live-action film.

The one-minute, 34-second trailer makes one thing very clear: the animals are more expressive this time, and some research and hard work has been done at that end. But the question lies – Is Mufasa’s back story important, and was this prequel necessary?

Instead of investing their mind, money, and time in creating a fresh character, Disney has tried to play a safe bet by making Mufasa: The Lion King. Well-known names definitely pique the excitement as Lin Manuel Miranda ditches Moana 2 to make songs for this ‘live-action’ film.

The trailer introduces Blue Ivy Carter, who plays Kiara in the movie. Her presence might make all the correct kind of noise for the film. However, this one doesn’t seem to be working despite better CGI and graphics.

The intent to make a film on this subject is praiseworthy, but whether it is necessary or required is debatable! The Lion King in 2019 was a remake of the original film from the 90s. However, the 2019 reboot was criticized for abusing technical aspects and not working on the storyline.

Even this time around, the teaser trailer with expressive little clubs never establishes the fact why the film is necessary. While it is far from the original 90s film, the VFX and CGI seem to be abusing and boasting their technical geniuses to make this film, which is very low in content quality.

The film explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Announcing an all-star roster of talent bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life and blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the film is directed by Barry Jenkins. Produced by Disney, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in India on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Challengers Movie Review: Luca Guadagnino Cements Zendaya As A Mature Film Star In This Steamy Sports Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News