It’s time to mark your calendars – all you Disney fans out there. Why? Because a storm of sequels is headed your way! The much-awaited sequels to Disney’s Frozen, Moana, Toy Story, and Zootopia are on their way to the theaters! The makers have announced their release dates.

Disney+ is all set to take you back to Arendelle, sail across the seas with Moana, revisit the adorable world of toys, and hop back into the bustling metropolis of Zootopia. So get ready to be swept away by the return of your favorite Disney heroes!

Frozen 3

Frozen is one of Disney’s most popular animated franchises. The first installment released in 2013, while the second one was out in 2019. Both films made huge business at the Worldwide Box Office, earning over $1 billion each. Frozen 2 ended with Anna becoming the new Queen of Arendelle, while Elsa took up her role as the Enchanted Forest’s protector.

While in 2023, reports suggested that Frozen 3 is in the pipeline, no further details were revealed. But, as per DiscussingFilm, Frozen 3 is all set to release in 2026. Not just Frozen 3, but Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Frozen 4 is happening, too.

Moana 2

While Frozen fans will have to wait for two more years to see Anna and Elsa on the big screen, Moana fans have a reason to rejoice as they won’t have to wait that long. Moana 2, another popular franchise from Walt Disney Animation Studios, is set to release in theatres in November 2024.

The animated musical Moana 2 promises to take viewers on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana begins her journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2024.

Toy Story 5

Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return to theaters with Toy Story 5. While Toy Story 4, which was released in 2019, was believed to be the last film in Pixar’s long-running animated franchise, the makers have announced that Toy Story 5 is in the making. It is slated to hit theatres in 2026.

Everything, including the cast and the storyline, has been kept under wraps for now. However, Tim Allen had confirmed in 2023 with his tweet that hinted that he will be back as Buzz.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, also insisted they would return, saying, “We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back.” So, we hope Tom Hanks, too, would be seen as Woody.

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios has a tradition of releasing new movies around Thanksgiving, and they have announced that Zootopia 2 will be released on November 26, 2025. Bob Iger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company, made the announcement during one of the company’s earnings calls. This means that fans can expect to see the return of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) on that date. The first movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

