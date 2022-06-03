Finding Nemo, Toy Story To Inside Out - 5 Pixar Films That Melt Your Hearts

When one thinks of animated movies, one thinks of Pixar. The gigantic animation studio brought the wave of animated movies to the bring screen along with Disney. Now, Pixar is here to create the ‘buzz’ that will last not less than a ‘lightyear.’ Caught the hint? Yes, Buzz Lightyear is here, but this time to tell his ‘untold story,’ with Disney and Pixar’s animated film ‘Lightyear’ that hits theaters on June 17. As the buzz around lightyear travels at light’s pace, here’s a look at 5 Pixar movies that hold a special place in our hearts.

1) Inside Out

What an experience would it be if one could talk to the ’emotions’ running in their mind? Practically impossible IRL, but Pixar’s made it happen as it dived ‘Inside Out.’ Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Joy, each not only guided little Riley in her journey but also helped viewers deal with bumpy emotional conflicts.

While Riley struggled to adjust to a new environment, the audience was reminded to uphold positivity to keep emotional turmoil at bay. Aesthetic animation, invention, and powerful motions make Inside Out a modern animated classic.

2) Toy Story

Did you know Toys have a life beyond being a pass time for people? Pixar’s Toy Story lets you in this fun-filled and never-before-seen journey of Toys led by two rival toys – Woody, an affable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the stout-hearted space ranger. Like mankind, jealousy and insecurity become the reason for Woody and Buzz rivalry. As Andy welcomes Buzz Lightyear into his life on his birthday, Woody fears losing his place. Woody leaves no stone unturned to make situations worse for Buzz.

But situations take a U-Turn when both Woody and Buzz get separated from Andy. As surprising as it may be, these two comically mismatched toys join hands to fulfill an adventure-filled mission. Dealing with situations as they are without complaints, is the essence of Toy Story. And now, with Lightyear making its way to theaters, be ready to discover the story of Buzz Lightyear.

3) The Incredibles

The Incredibles is undoubtedly one of the ‘incredible’ projects of Pixar. With this, Pixar proved that bringing humor and emotions together in an animated superhero flick may be a difficult task, but when done cleverly, it is possible. The Incredibles is an incredibly written and executed story of a superhero who bears it all but has lost himself in the competitive world. While Mr. Incredible struggles with a monotonous job and his bulging belly, his extraordinary family tries to adjust to normal life. Mr. Incredibles thirst for glory finally sees the light of the day when his family uncovers a dreadful plan, and combining their strengths is the only way to fight the demon.

4) Monsters

Talk about monsters, and one would imagine ugly-looking creatures that only scare viewers. It is not the same case when Pixar makes Monsters. The giant upped the bar of all-age animated drama with funny, intelligent, and delightful-looking monsters. However, the comical ride will not let you miss the scare, as you can count on James P. Sullivan for it. Tables turn when Sulley unintentionally allows a young girl into Monstropolis. This new ‘human’ addition changes it all for Sulley and his pal Mike.

With Monsters. Inc, Pixar brings forth a tale that is equal parts funny, emotional and loving.

5) Finding Nemo

Ever thought about a relationship between a father fish and a son fish? Sounds strange yet interesting. Finding Nemo takes viewers through this ‘enthralling’ journey of Marlin (clown fish) and his little son Nemo. While Marlin is aware of the unpredictability of the ocean, Nemo is enthusiastic to explore the Great Barrier Reef. Trouble begins when Nemo is taken far from his safe anemone home to a dentist’s fish tank, and Marlin must become a super dad to rescue his son.

Who could imagine a fish having heroic qualities? Well, that’s what Finding Nemo brings to life.

Pixar has churned out commendable animated films since its inception, and now it is ready to tell us the story of Buzz Lightyear. He has been an integral part of Toy Story, but now it’s time for us to know – how, why, when, and where did this ‘hero’ begin his journey. Every hero has a beginning, Lightyear discovers Buzz’s journey that transcends on a hostile planet 4.2 million lightyears from Earth. Finding his way back home turns into an adventure, thanks to his charming robot companion cat – Sox. Topping it all are some ruthless robots with mysterious agendas, who make the mission complicated and threatening.

Experimenting has been the key for Pixar. Lightyear being its first-ever spinoff, stakes are high, especially with Chris Evans lending his voice for this space ranger. We are all in for an intergalactic adventure with Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear on June 17, 2022.

