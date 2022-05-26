Ranbir Kapoor made a splashing entry last night at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party along with her mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. He looked handsome as usual and his pictures and videos were doing the rounds on social media. Today, a new video of Ranbir playing and cradling is going viral on social media and netizens are going gaga over it while tagging his wife Alia Bhatt in the comments sections. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The video of Ranbir cradling with a baby while holding him in his arms and kissing him is too cute to miss out on. The baby can be seen pointing out towards the camera and laughing as the actor squishes him and gives him a peck on the forehead.

The name of the infant is Nivaan Gupta and his mother shared the video with Ranbir Kapoor on his official Instagram page with a caption that read, “Surprise….cute he and cute me..can’t express and explain” As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it.

Netizens were quick to tag Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt in the comments section. Haha!

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “How can someone be this cute 😢❤️” Another user commented, “Aww, Will Be A Loving Father” A third user commented, “Alia Bhatt needs to watch it” A fourth user commented, “Why so cutee🥺🥺❤️”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor cradling a baby? Tell us in the comments below.

