Karan Johar and Bollywood actress Kajol’s BFF ship is one of the oldest and looked upon friendships in B-town. Well, even after hitting a major rough patch in-between, and falling out of friendship, the two have put everything behind and once again share an unbreakable bond.

The two friends have worked together on many projects, one of them was the most famous and classic love triangle story, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan and Kajol share many funny anecdotes from the time they have worked together, did you know that KJo’s BFF had once snapped at him and told him to ‘shut up’ in front of everyone? Read on to know the whole scoop.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, Karan Johar and Kajol shared a few anecdotes from their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shooting days. During the conversation, Kajol revealed that she had shouted at Karan in front of everyone during the shoot.

Spilling the beans on the snapping incident, Karan Johar said, “We were shooting the basketball sequence of Kuch Kuch, and she said something to me in front of a hundred technicians. She had to tie her shoes in her introductory shot, and I wanted it rather quick. She was unwell and making a rather girly knot and I wanted her to hurry up. Finally she just flared up and said, ‘Karan, just shut up!’ Immediately, my face just fell and I said whatever and I did my sulk act. Two minutes later, this one pounced on me to apologise.”

Adding to this, Kajol said, “It was so wrong for me to do this in front of everybody. He is my friend, but at the end of the day he’s a director and it was his first film.” Johar then further said, “And when Kajol starts apologising, she takes ten minutes to apologise. Then finally I had to apologise to her for apologising to me!”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar and Kajol’s BFFs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

