Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash which was held yesterday, i.e Wednesday 25th May, at the Yash Raj Studios was one starry affair. The filmmaker made sure that he left no stone unturned to host a party so huge for his b-town members. From Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, all the big names from the industry were present.

While Shahid arrived with his wife Mira Rajput, his ex Kareena walked the red carpet along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Not only them, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. It was raining ‘exes’ at KJo’s birthday party.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, the two attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash with their respective better half. However, fans could not help pointing out that Shahid and Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan opted for the same look for KJo’s grand party.

Diving into detail about their looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan, arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan with her longtime best friend Malaika Arora. While Kareena donned a shimmery silver gown, Saif went for a white suit and black trousers. He completed his look with a black bowtie. Now talking about the other Kapoors, Shahid Kapoor just like Khan Sahab, went for a white blazer and black trousers look. Whereas his wife, Mira Rajput wore a stunning off-shoulder embellished black dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Since the photos from KJo’s birthday bash hit the internet, netizens can’t help but troll Kareena and Shahid over the twinning look with Saif Ali Khan. Taking it to the comment sections,

One wrote, “Shahid and saif are twinning😂😂😂😂 “

While another one said, “shahid ki ex kareena andar hai Hrithik ki ex salman bhai ki ex aaj party me kahin lapde na hojaye. “

The third user wrote, “Shahid. I know your heart is heavy becoz of that “B” enjoy your life with Mira n move on. “

The fourth user wrote, “I think is this the only party where everyone see their ex’s 😂 “

“Go Go andar kareena bhi hai ,old is gold ❤️ “, the fifth user said.

Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, whose white blazer look do you find the best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

