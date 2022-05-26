Bollywood actress Disha Patani is well known for her appearances in films like Bharat, MS Dhoni, Malang and many more. The actress is quite active on social media and frequently drops pictures and videos of her workout as well as gorgeous pictures of herself in bikinis.

Often her pictures go viral on social media and make fans gasping for air. Now once again the actress has dropped oh-so-gorgeous photos of herself in a red dress. She looks dreamy in those pictures. Scroll down to know more about it.

Disha Patani on Wednesday posted an array of photos of herself, looking hot in a red dress. In the pictures, she flaunted her toned frame with dewy makeup and oodles of highlighter. She amped her style quotient with silver danglers as well. The actress exuded sensuality and glamour as she treated her Insta fam.

Needless to say, her candid poses and expressions in the sexy red body-hugging dress added up to the oomph factor and glam quotient. Sharing the pictures, Disha captioned them with a red exclamation emoji.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans of Disha Patani were on meltdown. Several netizens reacted with heart and heart shaped face emojis on her pic. However, some netizens did express their opinions in the comment section. A user wrote, “After seeing you, red wine 🍷 will get itoxicated🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍” another user wrote, “Yar disha ladko ko kaam pr mat jaane de 😂”

Some users even called her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff for help in the comment section. A user commented, “Koi to roklo bhabi ko @tigerjackieshroff dekhlo😂” A fourth user wrote, “Aag laga diye be 😳”

