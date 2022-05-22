Disha Patani is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry right now. The actress isn’t just popular for her acting skills, glamorous looks or fashion sense but also her fitness regime. She often gives a glimpse of her workouts to her fans on social media and last night, she was spotted on an evening walk with a friend and got trolled by netizens for the same who also dragged her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. Disha happens to be really active on the photo-sharing platform and keeps entertaining her fans with lovely pictures and reels of herself.

Advertisement

Last night, Disha Patani was spotted wearing a white tank top and paired it with red boxer shorts and a jacket tied to her waist. The 29-year-old actress was wearing a cap and hiding her face using a face mask.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Disha Patani’s video on Instagram, a troll commented, “Aise Kya cover krke chalri Taki tiger na dekhle iske saath” Another user commented, “Tiger be like _ choti bacchi ho kya?? 🤣🤣🤣” A third user commented, “Yeh log jab make up nahi karta tab hi mask dalta hai😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Did you break up with tiger??😂😂and you caught her hanging 😳out with another guy” A fifth user commented, “Why she is always like this 😂”

What are your thoughts on Disha hiding her face while taking her evening walk? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Is Ghost-Directing After Farhad Samji Leaves, Aayush Sharma Exits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Here’s All The Mess Happening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram