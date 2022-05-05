Tiger Shroff to give 4-5 months for 'Rambo' prep, action sequences

Action star Tiger Shroff, who was most recently seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, will invest four to five months to prepare for ‘Rambo’, for which he will start shooting by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

As per a media report, Rohit Dhawan, the director will start working on the film after he wraps up ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

Both Rohit and Tiger will work concurrently on the prep. While Tiger Shroff will train for the action sequences, Rohit will work on the pre-production of the film which entails locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations.

Producer Siddharth Anand, who directed Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 action film ‘War’, doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project and that’s the reason he is going all out in terms of preparations.

Meanwhile, Tiger also has Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Struck Gold! Film’s Audio Rights Reportedly Sold For A Humongous Amount

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube