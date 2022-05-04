Vijay Deverkaonda’s upcoming film Liger is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Following the trend of RRR, Pushpa and KGF, it is also billed as pan India film as it will be releasing multiple languages.

The excitement around the film is at an all-time high now and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the momentum going. They’re also teasing a new trailer for tomorrow, amidst these, the latest report claims that the film’s audio rights have been sold for a whopping amount.

As per Tollywood.net, Vijay Deverkaonda‘s upcoming film Liger audio rights have been acquired by Sony Music India for a whopping amount of Rs 16 cr. It is said to be a fancy deal for a movie of any young actor in recent years.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda in a never before seen avatar. He is stepping into the shoes of a boxer while Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be playing the female lead in the film. Other actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin will be playing an important role.

Liger is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in the sports drama. Apart from this, Vijay and Puri are collaborating on yet another film JGM wherein the actor will be playing the role of an army officer.

