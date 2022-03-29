Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most followed actors of the south who has left a deep impact with his movies like NOTA and Geetha Govindam. As the actor announced his next film with director Puri Jagannadh, JGM, he was also asked a bunch of questions about his upcoming pan-India film Liger. In a part of the press conference, Vijay shed some light on Karan Johar’s decision to come on board with the movie and also explained how the whole collaboration happened.

For the unversed, Liger is an upcoming action-drama film that was announced amidst the pandemic and is all set to hit the theatres in August this year. The movie also features the legendary professional boxer, Mike Tyson, alongside Bollywood actors like Ananya Panday.

At the JGM announcement event, Vijay Deverakonda was asked if it was difficult to do a Hindi film, to which he said, “Hindi bolna zyada mushkil nahi tha. Ab main Telugu aur English se translate karke bol raha hun, word-to-word, in my head. Par jab dialogue likha hua hota toh bohot grammar me bhi ling ka kuch problem nahi regta. Likh kar dete mujhe toh bohot hi easy hai Hindi me perform karne.”

Further elaborating on why he wants Liger to be a blockbuster, Vijay Deverakonda added, “Indian film Liger karne me bohot maza aaya. Karan ne mera Arjun Reddy aur Dear Comrade dekha aur unhone mujhe kuch nahi poocha, sirf ye bola ki ‘I love you as an actor, I want to make a film with you’ and a few months later when we had Liger, he came on board and very grateful to him for giving me this opportunity. Karan can thank me after the release because we will give him a huge blockbuster. I want it to be huge because I want this decision, he has made a terrific decision and I want him to be happy with his decision because if Liger becomes a huge success, he will make more such decisions. Aur talented actors ko ye opportunity milega ki national film kare, bade project me kaam kare.”

