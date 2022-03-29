Over the years Salman Khan has given most numbers of blockbuster films that the masses enjoy. However, the actor still feels that heroism in the Bollywood film is still lacking and wonders why Hindi films don’t get much recognition in the South. During the recent press meet, the Dabangg star spoke about the humongous success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and other south films. He also shed some light on his experience of working with Chiranjeevi in Godfather.

As of now, the superstar will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, as well as a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. Soon he’ll be shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and many more.

The actor recently appeared at the press conference of IIFA Awards 2022 in Mumbai where he spoke about South films doing wonders at the box office and shared what’s lacking in Bollywood films. The Radhe star also spoke about working with Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Godfather.

Salman Khan said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here.”

Talking about why South films work and what should Bollywood filmmakers do about it, the actor said, “They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd.”

“Heroism always works, as there is a kind of connect, and that’s very important for (cinegoers). We’ve had this format from Salim-Javed’s times, but now they (south Indian filmmakers) are taking it to the next level. Fan following there (south India) is huge, and now I am also working with Chiru Garu. They have a different style of films, and it is very nice. If you see Dabangg series, Pawan Kalyan remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”

“Such a time should come that they remake our films again. In the south, the writers are very hard working. They make films on beautiful concepts. Even when they make small films, people go and see them. I think, here what has happened is people think India is from Cuff Parade (in South Mumbai) to Andheri (suburban Mumbai) only. I, however, think Hindustan starts after Cuff Parade and Andheri. Actual Hindustan is next to the railway tracks in Bandra East (suburban Mumbai). My films are also for them. They come with a good message too. After watching a film, people should have more blood pumping in them,” Salman Khan added.

