Nishant Pandey says: “I enjoy acting for television as well as digital screens. Back in 2015 I started my acting career playing a protagonist in ‘Khwabon Ke Darmiyaan’. And now I’m exploring digital shows finding my way upto more new opportunities in charecters building and performance. Both the platforms carry their own style and favour.

“I have loved carrying a character for long and binding it with the audience for another few years on TV and I still love keeping the audience intact to my character as long as the show is running. On the other hand, I have a web audience who love quick watch plays. I loved playing a role for a web film for around 20-30 days and then moving ahead for other opportunities and discoveries in other projects which also fuels my system of work and expansion.”

Nishant reveals his take on acting for bold content. Currently he is seen in the digital series ‘Charamsukh’.

He adds, “I never intended as an actor to work into bold series or get type casted in a certain way, As I knew my versatility and creation has a lot to be and knows no boundaries. As before I have worked months in different projects but their releases got pushed due to down. And during lock down the Indian web was mainly bold driven, so I had to take my chances, to either sit at home and stay traumatized or, choose a pathway and work on my craft and find ways to grow ahead while working on web platforms.

“Yes thankfully it’s surely a magic that people have loved me a lot since entertainment has entered the webseries era. As the web market is flourishing and the market finds various ways to grow, they have found out that a little mix of bold in thriller- drama stories or be it any genre attracts more audience. I have been part of shows which constructively takes the story ahead with the characters , which also requires a portion of boldness that justifies their relation and bonding and as the audiences are of an OTT platform they have got addicted to no-guidelines system on OTT’s for their previews.”

“So, boldness on the web is the new cherry on the cake. But to me if my character requires certain levels of bold exchange in the shots, I try to understand what my makers are trying to create out of the scene . I do question those scenes unless it’s not necessary. Honestly from my knowledge of audiences who drop their affection on my social media platforms till date I have felt that I have justified my roles as I get great feedback from my audiences who are watching my work on the web,” he concludes.

