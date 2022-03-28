Urfi Javed, who became a household after her short but impactful stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house, makes the headlines on a regular basis owing to the outfit she wears while roaming the city. The actress, who has appeared in shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, is today in the news for something else.

Advertisement

Urfi was spotted in the city (Mumbai) earlier today and seems like the day isn’t going well for her. The BB OTT fame seems to be having a bad day and even got into an argument with a security guard of a building. Scroll below to know more about it and watch the video of a really pissed-off Ms Javed.

Advertisement

Earlier today Urfi Javed was spotted in the city getting off a hired cab and making her way to an appointment. For the same, the actress was dressed in a brown dress with a high-low hemline and a cutout design going from her left shoulder to her right hip. She styled her look with high golden peep-toe heels and a high bun with safety pins in it.

While this look is enough to get netizens to notice it, what happened once she got off the car and headed to the building for the meeting is what caught our eyes. As seen in the first of the two videos shared below, Urfi Javed is heard telling the paparazzi present there to click here, “Unhone hi aapko jab bulaya hai toh they cannot stop you.”

It then shows her making her way to the building where she is stopped by a security guard. The guard is then seen asking the paparazzi present if they have got permission to be there. To this, Urfi loses her calm and says, “You know what, I am going back.” In the following video, a rather pissed off Urfi is heard saying, “What the f*ck is this and why am I here?”

Adding that if it happens again she will walk away immediately, the Bigg Boss OTT fame said, “What nonsense is this?! Nobody can come to me and talk to me like this, Especially when you have f*cking called me here. Tell Sanjit (her manager) this right now. I’m am going f*cking back right now.” Take a look at Urfi Javed’s videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Do you think this angry reaction by Urfi Javed is justified? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Her Silence On Getting Trolled For ‘Having Fun’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death: “Sidharth Ne Mujhe Kabhi Nahi Bola Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube