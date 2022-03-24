If there’s one celebrity spotting that we wait for throughout the day, it is Urfi Javed’s. The fashionista never misses a chance to make headlines and heads turn with her public appearances. A while ago, the beauty was spotted in a revealing outfit flaunting her cleavage and got brutally trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that Urfi is trolled, the actress is often trolled for her bold fashion sense. But it doesn’t stop her from following her passion for fashion and she nails it with every single public appearance of hers. Coming back to her latest spotting, the actress paired tan coloured wide-leg pants with a bottle green revealing string top.

Urfi Javed accessorised her look with matching statement earrings and a gold chain and also donned a sleek chic bun with it. A fan approached Urfi and she graciously spoke to her and also ate vada pav that she got for the actress.

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We sure adore her fashion sense. She’s really cute!

Reacting to her video, a user commented, “Wahi bolu…mere poche ka kapda kaha gayab ho gaya!!! Isne laga liya…batao bhai!!😂😂” Another user commented, “Bechari k pas pehne ko kapde nahi or khane k liye sirf vadapav hai😂” A third user commented, “Usko pta he wo kitni gndi lg rahi he.. Tbhi samne nahi aa rHi bas pichwada dikha rahi 😂😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Madam aap ke pass kapde ni hote kya, roj mng kr pahni h, lgta hai 😂.”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s latest outing outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

