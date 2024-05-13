Kannada Actor Chetan Chandra Attacked, Urfi Javed's Bald Look, Esha Gupta Freezes Eggs: Today's Entertainment Wrap

Here’s a news wrap for today! In entertainment news, Kannada actor Chetan Chandra was reportedly attacked in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, actress Urfi Javed has sparked social media discussion with a photo showing her with a shaved head. It’s unclear if it’s a new look or an illusion.

On the movie front, the teaser release date for the Kannada movie “Kannappa” was revealed at the Cannes Film Festival. Actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about being affected by blind items targeting the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Producer Boney Kapoor reflected on the box office disappointment of his recent movie “Maidaan”. Actress Esha Gupta revealed she froze her eggs in 2017. We also have various box office updates of new releases for today.

Prabhas’ movie “Mr Perfect” is finding new fans in Japan. And lastly, the trailer for the new comedy series “Panchayat” season will drop soon! Scroll down to read full news!

Kannada Actor Chetan Chandra Attacked in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Chetan Chandra was reportedly attacked by a mob of around 20 people in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The incident occurred while Chandra and his mother were returning home from a temple visit.

According to Chandra, who shared details on social media, a seemingly intoxicated individual first damaged his car. When Chandra confronted the person, a large group emerged and assaulted him.

In a social media video, Chandra showed his injuries, including a broken nose. He also stated that the gang even returned later to further damage his car. A police complaint has been filed, and according to reports, one arrest has been made so far.

Urfi Javed’s Hair-Raising Look: Shaved Head or Photo Illusion?

Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices, has sparked a social media frenzy with a recent photo. The image shows Javed in a pink top, with what appears to be a completely shaved head. Fans are divided on whether she truly shaved her hair or if it’s an illusion created by editing or hairstyling.

Javed is no stranger to controversy, and this latest stunt has some fans cheering her daring style, while others express confusion. Some speculate it might be for a role, while others question the reason behind the drastic change. Javed herself has remained tight-lipped on the issue, leaving the internet buzzing about her real hair situation.

Preity Zinta Showers Love on Dil Se Co-Star Manisha Koirala After Her Performance in “Heeramandi”

Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala, who shared the screen in the iconic 1998 film Dil Se, recently had a heartwarming social media exchange. Koirala posted about the challenges she faced while filming a scene for the series Heeramandi.

Zinta took to the comments section to express her admiration for Koirala, calling her a “powerhouse of talent” and an “even better human being.” She reminisced about their time on “Dil Se” and how Koirala nurtured her as a newcomer. Zinta’s sweet message highlights their enduring friendship and the supportive nature of the Bollywood industry. Fans were delighted to see the two reunite virtually and shower them with love.

Kannappa Teaser Release Date Revealed at Cannes Film Festival

The wait is over for fans of the highly anticipated film Kannappa! Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu took to social media today to announce the teaser release date for his dream project.

The teaser will be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Manchu expressed his excitement on Instagram, writing, “Can’t wait to show you all a glimpse into ‘The World Of Kannappa’ on the 20th-May. Launching it in Cannes Film Festival.”

This grand launch at Cannes Film Festival highlights the ambition behind the project and promises a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his interactions with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Bajpayee revealed that Rajput was deeply troubled by negative rumours and “blind items” written about him in the media.

According to Bajpayee, Rajput, unlike himself, was sensitive to such reports and sought advice on how to handle them. Bajpayee offered some unconventional advice but noted Rajput’s hesitance to confront powerful figures.

Both actors shared a mutual respect, and Bajpayee expressed his shock and grief at Rajput’s passing. Read more here

Despite critical acclaim, producer Boney Kapoor acknowledges the box office struggles of sports biopic “Maidaan.” In a recent interview, Kapoor took responsibility for the film’s underperformance, admitting a disconnect with audience preferences.

“The subject matter was fantastic, and Ajay Devgn delivered a superb performance,” Kapoor said. “However, we failed to recognize what the audience craved.” He pointed to the current trend of high-octane action films, citing examples like RRR and Jawan.

“Maidaan’s” content-driven approach, while praised by critics, may not have resonated with viewers seeking a more action-packed experience. Kapoor also acknowledged the film’s runtime as a potential factor. Read more here

Esha Gupta on Family Plans: Actress Reveals Freezing Eggs in 2017

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has opened up about her desire to start a family. In a recent interview, Gupta revealed she froze her eggs back in 2017, even before meeting her current partner.

Esha has always envisioned motherhood and knew she wanted children someday. She opted to freeze her eggs at a time when she felt healthy and prepared. The actress also expressed her excitement about eventually getting married and having kids with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos.

Box Office Updates:

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office: Records 2nd Highest Domestic Opening For The Franchise, Crosses $100 Million Globally Like A Cakewalk!

Srikanth Box Office Collections Day 3: Shows Steady Growth, IPL Presents Challenge

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office Collection Day 3 (India): Attracts Audiences Over The Weekend, All Eyes On Weekdays

Star Box Office Collections Day 3: Kavin Raj’s Film Holds Strong Despite Competition From Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office (Worldwide): Inches Closer To Kong: Skull Island’s $568 Million Global Run, Set To Become The Highest-Grossing MonsterVerse Movie!

Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 32 Days): Continues Box Office Dominance Despite Finding New Life On OTT

The Fall Guy Box Office (Worldwide): Ryan Gosling’s Film Crosses The $100 Million Milestone Globally!

Rebel star Prabhas continues to win hearts, not just in India but internationally as well! His 2011 film “Mr. Perfect” received a thunderous response upon its recent re-release in Japan.

Fans went wild for Prabhas’s portrayal of a charming lover boy, captivated by his charisma and on-screen swagger. The film itself, boasting a captivating storyline and stellar performances, resonated with Japanese audiences. This positive reception highlights the enduring appeal of Prabhas and the global reach of Indian cinema. Read more here

Get ready for another dose of small-town charm and witty humour! Prime Video’s beloved series Panchayat is back for a third season, and fans can finally mark their calendars.

The highly anticipated trailer for Panchayat Season 3 will be released on May 17th, 2024. Mark your calendars and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, fun, and emotions! The full season will then premiere globally on Prime Video on May 28th. Read more here

