Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, Pashmina Roshan & Jibran Khan Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Their Big Release

As the highly anticipated release of the romantic comedy “Ishq Vishk Rebound” approaches, lead actors Naila Grrewal and Rohit Saraf, along with their co-stars, paid a visit to the revered Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for the film’s success. The visit coincides with a surge of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release in June.

Naila Grrewal, fresh off the success of her acclaimed Netflix series “Maamla Legal Hain,” which has already been renewed for a second season, expressed gratitude to audiences for their overwhelming response.

Grewal expressed her excitement for the upcoming film. She also spoke about the opportunity to work with Rohit Saraf and the talented ensemble cast. She said, “I am extremely grateful for the love and support we have received from viewers of ‘Maamla Legal Hain.’ “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m excited to embark on this new adventure with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound,'” said Naila Grewal. “Working with Rohit and the entire team has been a joy, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the magic we’ve created on screen.”

The sequel offers a modern perspective on romantic relationships. In today’s world, it is simple to find people who make you happy. But is love that easy to find online? That is what we can expect the story to be about. Even the official synopsis hints at love in the age of dating apps.

The official plotline states, “When relationships can be found on apps and lost over a chat, you know that love requires an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUNDS. “It is time to move on.”

The film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Kusha Kapila, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Sheeba Chadda, Shataf Figar, and Anita Kulkarni.

The Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer will release in theatres on June 28, 2024.

