Jr NTR bringing that RRR magic to Bollywood permanently? Well, if reports are to be believed, yes! The Tollywood star is awaiting two major releases, Devara and War 2. And ahead of these major releases, Jr NTR might be making a big move and shifting bases to Mumbai. Here’s everything we know about the RRR star’s shifting plans.

Taarak, or Jr NTR, is a beloved figure in the Tollywood industry, with a massive global fan following. Fans and cinephiles are always eagerly awaiting his next movie, Devara, and his much-awaited Bollywood debut with War 2; this RRR star is on a roll. Ayan Mukherjee’s War 2 is a major Bollywood film that has fans waiting for it with bated breath. The sequel stars Jr. NTR and the charismatic Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR’s role in “War 2” has sparked intense interest. The movie promises to be the next big action flick and is one of the biggest in the YRF Spy universe.

As per reports and understanding all the hype and everything that is at stake here, Jr. NTR has apparently taken a break from Devara to accommodate his commitment to War 2. He recently traveled to Mumbai for an extensive 12-day film shoot, even meeting up with his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt & her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor. There is a rumor in the industry that Tarak will take on more Bollywood projects in the future and relocate to Mumbai.

Bollywood has long wanted Jr NTR to make his Bollywood debut, especially after the success of RRR. It is not uncommon for big pan India stars to have different agencies who handle their different projects, and reports suggest that Devara has also hired one of the top agencies to represent his Hindi film projects.

Following the success of “RRR,” Jr. NTR plans to take things to the next level with “War 2” and other pan-Indian projects.

War 2: The Upcoming Showdown stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ayan Mukherji is directing the film and has cast Kiara Advani as the female lead. This is the second installment of the YRF War universe.

Aside from that, Jr NTR will soon hit the big screen with his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The film stars NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Chaitra Rai, and others in pivotal roles. It will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend and is expected to be a blockbuster.

With big movies and passion projects in the pipeline, there is a lot of Box Office magic anticipation in the Jr NTR future!

