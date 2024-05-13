With just a couple of films left on the list, Thalapathy Vijay is enjoying unprecedented demand in the trade circle. His next, The Greatest Of All Time, has been securing some crazy pre-release deals, which clearly talks about the stardom of the actor and the belief that the biggie is going to be a big crowd puller. Now, the latest we heard is about the film’s satellite rights deal. Keep reading to know more!

It was in the month of February that Vijay proclaimed his decision to enter into full-time politics and made it clear that he would wrap up his already committed projects before dedicating himself to the new field. As per reports, the actor had signed two films before announcing his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). So, he has just two films remaining in his acting career, and one of them is The GOAT.

Being one of the final films in Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career, The Greatest Of All Time is touted to be the next big thing in terms of Kollywood box office. Also, this film is expected to receive a superb response from Vijay fans on other mediums. One such medium is television, and now, if the latest report on Track Tollywood is to be believed, the film has bagged a colossal amount against its satellite rights.

As per the report, The Greatest Of All Time‘s satellite rights have been bagged by Zed Network, and that includes rights for all languages. It is learned that this deal has secured a whopping 90 crores for the makers, thus almost scoring a century. If true, this is an insane deal and just indicates the buzz about the film.

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and it is scheduled to release in theatres globally on 5th September 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the biggie also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others in key roles.

