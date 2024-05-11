Thalapathy Vijay is all set to entertain his fans in a new science fiction thriller, The Greatest of All Time, aka The GOAT. It is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The cast has been shooting for the Tamil film for quite some time. It is Vijay’s 68th film, which was announced in May last year.

For the past few months, Thalapathy Vijay has been working on Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time in Chennai. After Chennai, they also shot some parts in Thailand, Hyderabad, and Sri Lanka. Well, there’s a big update on the next shooting schedule of Vijay’s 68th film.

The Greatest of All Time Filming Update

As reported by the 123 Telugu web portal, Thalapathy Vijay will be filming The GOAT’s next schedule in the US. Recently, the Leo star was photographed at the Chennai airport. It is speculated that he has headed to America for the following schedule of Venkat Prabhu’s science fiction drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

More About The GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly play a double role in the sci-fi film. One of his looks will be younger, so the makers will use de-ageing technology. Reportedly, the actor has finished 50% of the dubbing of his 2024 big release. Vijay’s film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Prabhudeva, Sneha, and others.

The Big OTT Deal

Earlier, it was reported that The Greatest of All Time has cracked an OTT deal of Rs 125 crores with Netflix for the OTT rights. The amount is more than what the streaming giant paid for Thala’s 2023 release Leo, which was 120 crores. Before entering politics full-time, The GOAT is Vijay’s second last film. So, the makers want to leave no stone unturned to make it memorable and spectacular.

The Greatest of All Time will release in theatres on September 5, 2024.

Must Read: Devara First Single Big Update: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor’s Song To Release On This Date?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News