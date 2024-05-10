Tillu Square made its OTT debut last week on Netflix, but the Telugu-language romantic comedy did not ring enough bells. However, with the second film, it finally made its presence felt, making a smashing entry on Netflix’s top 10 global charts in week 2 with 1.2 million views.

In the second week of its streaming on Netflix, the film registered 2.5 million viewing hours and entered the global Netflix charts, occupying the number 10 position worldwide.

However, this number is less than other recent Telugu releases on Netflix, including Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Prabhas’s Salaar, and Nani starrer Hi Nanna, since all of them dropped on Netflix this year.

Tillu Square has dominated the box office numbers this year, with the film occupying the third spot for the highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide in 2024. The film, with a 128.94 crore gross collection globally, stands behind HanuMan’s 294.18 crore and Guntur Kaaram’s 181.86 crore.

Meanwhile, it secured the number 10 spot on Netflix’s global list. The Hindi film Laapataa Ladies, released on the same day on Netflix, has taken the number 3 spot with 5.6 million views this week.

Here are the first-week performances of the Telugu films released on Netflix this year and their Netflix global rank in week 1.

Hi Nanna: 2 Million | Rank 6

Salaar: 1.6 Million | Rank 3

Guntur Kaaram: 2 Million | Rank 6

Guntur Kaaram (Hindi): 1.1 Million | Rank 10

Tillu Square, with 1.2 million views, entered the top 10 list in week 2 of its release on the OTT platform.

About Tillu Square

Helmed by Mallik Ram, the romantic comedy stars Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda. The official synopsis of the film says, “One year after a love affair entangled him in a murder case, a hapless DJ has a one-night stand that leads to even messier kerfuffles tied to his past.”

Hopefully, the film will garner more views in the upcoming weeks.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict: Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol’s Episode Garners 1 Million Views In 24 Hours, Dragging Kapil Sharma Back To Global Top 10 List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News