Tamil Cinema has got another successful film at the box office with Bison Kaalamaadan. The sports action drama is the 13th successful film for Kollywood in the year 2025. Meanwhile, it has achieved the biggest milestone at the box office while it continues to earn at the box office before it arrives on OTT.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj and rated 8.3 on IMDb, the Tamil sports action drama stars Anupama Parmeswaran and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the film says, “A young man fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a professional kabaddi player.”

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Day 27

Dhruv Vikram’s film on the 27th day, the fourth Wednesday, November 12, earned 10 lakh at the box office, with a jump of 233% from the previous day, which earned only 3 lakh. With this jump, Bison Kaalamaadan has entered the list of the top 10 most profitable Tamil films of 2025.

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025, along with their reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Maaman: 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 289% Tourist Family: 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6% Madha Gaja Raja: 15 crore | 48.7 crore | 224.6% Dragon: 35 crore | 102.5 crore | 192.8% Paranthu Po: 3 crore | 7.3 crore | 143% Kudumbasthan: 10 crore | 23.49 crore | 134.9% Murmur: 2.5 crore | 5.76 crore | 130.4% Dude: 35 crore | 73 crore | 108.57% Thalaivan Thalaivii: 25 crore | 59.36 crore | 137.44% Bison Kaalamaadan: 30 crore | 46.72 crore | 56.1%

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the sports action drama by Mari Selvaraj after 27 days.

India Net Collection: 46.85 crore*

India Gross Collection: 55.28 crore*

Budget: 30 crore

Profit: 16.85 crore

ROI%: 56.1%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.30 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 65.42 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

