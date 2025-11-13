Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi is on track to emerge as a box office success. It is close to concluding two weeks in theatres, but continues a strong momentum. The romantic-comedy is also close to entering the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 15 lakhs to the kitty on day 13. It witnessed a 66% growth in box office collection compared to 9 lakhs garnered on the second Tuesday. There are competitors like Happy Khush Ho Gaya and Badaa Karara Pudna at the ticket windows, but Shehnaaz Gill starrer is the leading choice of the audience.

The net box office collection in India concludes at 3.19 crores after 13 days. Ikk Kudi is made on a reported budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered 64% of the estimated investments. With a strong hold, it should soon attain the success tag. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 3.76 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.57 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 3.19 crores

Set to enter the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025

What initially seemed like an unachievable target may soon be unlocked! Ikk Kudi is only 58 lakhs away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. The first target is to beat Mr & Mrs 420 Again (3.77 crores) and secure a position in the list. Post that, it will compete against Nikka Zaildar 4, Dakuaan Da Munda 3, and other big competitors.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 3.19 crores

India gross: 3.76 crores

Budget recovery: 64%

