Nikka Zaildar 4 has officially concluded its run in theatres. The Punjabi romantic comedy became a success, helping Ammy Virk rule the 2025 box office charts. It also wrapped up its journey as the 5th highest Punjabi grosser this year. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Nikka Zaildar 4 earn in its lifetime?

According to the final update, Nikka Zaildar 4 concluded its box office run, accumulating 5.47 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings reached 6.45 crores. Simerjit Singh’s directorial was made on a budget of 4 crores. In its lifetime, it has registered profits of 36.75%, gaining the plus verdict.

5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s fourth installment could not match the success of its predecessors. But it did manage to beat Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores) and become the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores

Ammy Virk rules the Punjabi box office (2025)

With that, Ammy Virk now rules the 2025 Punjabi box office charts, with as many as three entries on the top 5 list. The romantic-comedy became his 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025, only ahead of Godday Godday Chaa 2.

Check out Ammy Virk’s films at the 2025 box office:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji: 10.49 crores Nikka Zaildar 4: 5.47 crores Godday Godday Chaa 2: 2.70 crores (16 days)

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

India Net Collection: 5.47 crores

India Gross Collection: 6.45 crores

Budget: 4 crores

ROI: 36.75%

Verdict: Plus

