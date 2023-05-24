Kudiyan Di Marzi From Godday Godday Cha Out! Sonam Bajwa Starrer Is An Emotional Ode To All The Fearless Women Out There - Watch

The song Kudiyan Di Marzi from the Punjabi film Godday Godday Cha is an ode of inspiration to women to become fearless and to live with untamed passion and strength. Live on the Tips Punjabi official YouTube channel, Kudiyan Di Marzi is about inspiring women to love who they are and be unapologetic about it – and to never give anyone the power of permission.

Simran Bharadwaj who has given her melodious vocals to the track says, “Kudiyan Di Marzi will get everyone emotional, especially the women as the song threads into the instances they go through every day in their lives. It’s a musically & lyrically very rich track.”

Reflecting on the music composition, Gurmeet Singh who has given the music to the song, says, “With Simran’s emotive vocals and soulful instrumentation, Kudiyan Di Marzi captures the essence of the human experience and offers a message for women who have struggled with societal expectations.”

Lyrics penned by Harman says Kudiyan Di Marzi to be – “A message of hope and empowerment”, he further adds that, “The lyrics of the song will touch your soul. It will most provoke a feeling of pain & anguish, yet leave you feeling empowered & liberated.”

The film Godday Godday Cha follows the mission of Sonam Bajwa around the time when women were not allowed to attend the Baraat ceremony during Punjabi weddings due to societal norms. Despite facing suppression, the women in the movie yearn to be a part of the ceremony and plan to sneak in, defying the restrictive norms.

Starring Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz – ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a complete family entertainer. Penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, Vijay Kumar Arora’s direction, this family entertainer is slated to release on 26th May.

