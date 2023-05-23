After years of staying away from the camera, Harman Baweja is back to entertain the audience with Hansal Mehta’s courtroom drama Scoop. The actor made his big Bollywood debut in 2008 by starring opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Harry Baweja’s sci-fi romance Love Story 2050. As he makes his comeback, he talks about the link-up rumours that surrounded him in the past.

For those who don’t know, Harman was linked to his Love Story 2050 and What’s Your Raashee? Co-star Priyanka since they co-starred together and were spotted together often. In a recent chat, the actor got candid about the relationship-centric tabloid scoops that filled his then-short acting career. Read on to know what he said.

During a recent chat with Etimes, Harman Baweja was candid about the link-up rumours during the start of his career – especially with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He said, “That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured.”

Harman Baweja continued, “They see you outside a restaurant and 3 minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you were having lunch with that girl, while in reality, that is probably not true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad.” He added, “The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you have chosen, so you can’t really complain.”

Talking about Harman Baweja’s short career, the actor debuted opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Love Story 2050 (2008) and then co-starred with her in What’s Your Raashee? (2009). He also starred in Victory (2009), Dishkiyaoon (2014), and It’s My Life (2020). After he phased out his acting career, Harman took to production and made shows like Super V and Bhaukaal.

