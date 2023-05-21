Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most loved and adored actresses in Bollywood. After proving her mettle as an artist in B- town, she moved to the West and rocked like a true boss. Apart from her phenomenal work craft, the actress had many headlines in the past owing to her romantic relationships. However, the Citadel actress never shies away from accepting her past and has, over the year preached to others that one should always learn from a failed relationship and become a stronger person. Today, we bring to you a throwback when Pecee’s ex-boyfriend Harman Baweje revealed what went wrong between them and blamed himself for not giving her enough time. Scroll below to read the details!

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in the year 2018, but she had to really struggle to find the right one for herself. The actress was once in a relationship with her What’s Your Rashee co-star, Harman Baweja, however, things didn’t work out between them, and later, they parted ways. But once Harman revealed the reason behind their split.

According to a report in India Today, Harman Baweja once, during an interview, opened up about his relationship with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and revealed how his mistakes led to their breakup. He said, “I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time, but I didn’t. I couldn’t. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, ‘We are not used to people getting into our space. We don’t let any actor do that.’ But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What’s Your Raashee was very important to me.”

Even though Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Harman Baweja’s relationship didn’t last long, they decided to remain friends. In fact, Harman had also attended Priyanka’s wedding reception which was held in Mumbai.

