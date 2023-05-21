It was 29 years ago on May 21, 1994, when Sushmita Sen was crowned as the Miss Universe. The same year, Aishwarya Rai brought the Miss World crown. Aishwarya and Sushmita were pitted against each other and it was a shocker when Miss India saw a tie between the two, with Sushmita Sen winning the tie-breaker round and the Miss India title by a very rare margin.

After the Aarya actress was crowned Miss India, she was supposed to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant next and the first runner-up Aishwarya Rai, settled to represent India at the Miss World pageant. But just before Sush was to fly for D-day, she was asked to let Aishwarya take over Miss Universe so she can fight for Miss World.

Sushmita Sen was very angry and appalled at this non-negotiable request. However, it was not that she was asked to take this decision on the basis of her talent or looks. Rather it was a technical fault which should and could have been solved ASAP but pitching Aishwarya Rai for Miss Universe seemed a ludicrous offer. Scroll down to read about this unfair offer that was made to Sush.

Talking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, the Taali actress was asked if she lost her passport before going to the Miss Universe. To this Sushmita replied, ” No, I didn’t lose it, it was given to Anupama Verma, then a very famous model and was also a coordinator for events. She had my passport for a show in Bangladesh and she needed it for some ID proofing. So I very confidently told Miss India at that time, ‘Don’t worry, my passport is safe with Anupama Verma.'”

Sushmita Sen continued narrating the mishap that happened then. “She couldn’t find it, she did take responsibility for it and said ‘I don’t know what I’ve done’, but the timing of it was scary because I had to then go crying to my dad. I said I don’t know what to do and my family wasn’t from one of those well-connected networking people.”

Sushmita was then asked in the interview if they offered to replace her with Aishwarya Rai and asked her to represent India at The Miss World, the actress replied in an affirmative. “I was very angry because you won something and rightfully so, you’re not requesting it. So now we have to come together and ensure that it gets done. It’s easy to say now we can’t find it, the passport is lost and Miss World is in November, so you go later, we will figure out your passport till then,” she stated.

Sushmita Sen revealed that her father was the person she went to crying. “I only cried in front of my father and I said that ‘Baba I am not going for anything else. I rightfully deserve to go for this. So if I can’t go, nobody else will go.'”

Sushmita later did get help from officials and her passport issue was sorted after which she confidently stood on the global stage representing India and bringing the crown for Miss Universe.

