The Kashmir Files maker, Vivek Agnihotri, likes to speak his mind irrespective of what people think of him or what he says. The filmmaker is pretty active on Twitter and regularly tweets about different things – be they connected to the Hindi film industry or not. And that’s precisely what he did starting Friday – he spoke about the Cannes Film Festival.

While on May 19, he spoke about ‘costume slaves,’ on Saturday, he took to the micro-blogging site to indirectly take a dig at all those who made headlines with their stylish appearances at the ongoing film festival.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter some time ago and reminded people that the Cannes Film Festival is about films and not a ‘fashion show.’ He tweeted, “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Many of his followers took to the comments section agreeing with his statement, including actress Meera Chopra. Replying to Vivek Agnihotri, the ‘Section 375’ actress wrote, “It’s very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other countries. They’ve not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

Talking about the ‘costume slaves’ comment, on Friday, Vivek Agnihotri shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Film Festival look where-in a man in a suit can be seen adjusting her ensemble as she walked. Calling out the uncomfortable fashion, he tweeted, “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

As of today, several Bollywood celebs have walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet looking their stylish best. Some B-Town divas who were snapped at the Cannes Film Festival include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela and many more.

