Manoj Bajpayee became an overnight sensation with his performance on Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. It was not a bed of roses for Manoj Bajpayee to achieve what he has achieved now. However, most of the credit for whom he became what he is now goes to RGV. Now, Bajpayee is on a spree with back-to-back projects with a good storyline, better box office collections and a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics.

However, did you know when he first met Amitabh Bachchan, he was totally drunk and quite embarrassed to be in that state? Yes, you heard that right. Keep scrolling to read it further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is recently making quite a buzz with a lot of revelations about himself in different interviews while promoting his upcoming project ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’. In an interview with Lallantop, Manoj opened up about the first time when he met Amitabh Bachchan at the movie premiere of his film Satya. He recalled, “Ram Gopal Varma had booked a special studio for Amitabh Bachchan and his family. I was his fan from my childhood and I had never seen him. They were going to watch the film and before him, the police vans reached the studio. RGV welcomed Amitabh and his family and then the film started. RGV then came out. There was always a bottle of Vodka in Ramu’s car and he said ‘let’s celebrate now because Amit ji is watching the film.'”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee revealed, “Then we started drinking. I realized that the film is about to end and Amitabh Bachchan will come out of the studio anytime now. RGV went and he called me. I said no because I was drunk. He said ok and he went. But Khalid Mohammed forcefully pushed me outside the car and locked the car from inside. I did not know what to do, I went to the washroom.”

“The moment I came out, Abhishek Bachchan came and he spoke to me and then I felt someone came and stood. From where I was standing, I could see the man’s chest and I did not have the courage to look up because I knew he was Amitabh,” The Family Man actor added.

He further shared that he does not remember a word that Amitabh Bachchan had told him. However, when he asked him for a hug, Big B was more than happy to embrace him. Well, that is one of the embarrassing but happy memories he will probably always cherish. What do you think?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Calls Herself ‘Bold’ For Having A Big Scale Wedding In Umaid Bhawan Palace With Nick Jonas, “Everything I Do Is Big…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News