Since yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged WhatsApp chats with NCB official Sameer Wankhede, who led Aryan Khan’s drug bust case, has been going the rounds of social media and how. We recently brought you the official chat with his Delhi Boss in which he was seen talking about different drugs, girls, s*x pills and many other things. Later in the evening, a few photos claiming to be the WhatsApp chat between SRK and Wankhede took the web by storm.

As seen in the alleged leaked chat, the SRK was seen pleading and begging to the official while asking about Aryan Khan, who was in jail after being arrested in the drug bust case. However, in a recent development, SRK’s close friend has claimed otherwise. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend, who chose to be anonymous, has questioned the authenticity of the leaked chats and said SRK doesn’t talk like this. He further revealed that SRK went through sleepless nights but did not approach any government officer for his son’s freedom.

Speaking to ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend said, “The chats could not have happened. SRK never uses WhatsApp. If these chats are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain? The language used, the pauses, the way the father is seen pleading for his son… are all highly unlikely to be authentic. SRK doesn’t talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law takes its course. Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son’s freedom. He knew Aaryan was innocent. He waited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drug bust case on the Cordiela cruise in October 2021, was set free after almost spending three weeks in jail.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai In Silver Hooded Gown Pays Homage To Shawaramas, Krrish’s Jadoo Or Father-In-Law Amitabh Bachchan? Netizens Mercilessly Mock Her Cannes 2023 Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News