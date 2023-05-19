Aryan Khan’s Drug Case official Sameer Wankhede’s Rs 25 crore extortion case is getting murkier daily. A few latest developments in the case have come to the forefront. While the official is currently undergoing investigation, his WhatsApp chats with his Delhi Boss are leaked. Sameer Wankhede came under scanner once again after he was accused of allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in order to let go of Aryan Khan, who was taken in custody during the drug bust case on Cordelia Cruise.

Now in the latest update, the NCB official’s WhatApp chat with his Delhi Boss, Gyaneshwar Singh, has surfaced. It sees the mention of Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan, along with his 8 friends, given free tickets worth Ra 27 Lakh to promote the rave party organised on the Cordelia Cruise, names of different drugs, girls, s*x pills. Aryan was arrested in October 2021 and was bailed out around Diwali.

As per an exclusive report in Free Press Journal, Wankhede told Gynaeshwar Singh, “And Bollywood is biggest lynchpin in this trade as they act as intermediaries and also brand ambassadors to sell drugs and increase numbers of consumers and spread addiction. So Aryan got free tickets & and free girls and drugs. Imagine no one can use your name to sell rave party tickets without you agreeing for it. So he was mainly money even without acting in movies. Cool & isn’t it ??.”

Another exclusive report in News18 states has made some shocking revelations about his life.. Reportedly, Sameer Wankhede made around six private foreign visits with family to countries like UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Maldives in a span of 5 years from 2017 to 2021. In these 55 days of international trip, the NCB official declared only amount of only Rs 8.75 lakh, which is practically impossible the with expensive range of flight tickets.

The same report further states that Sameer Wankhede has allegedly bought a luxurious Rolex Gold watch worth Rs 22,05,000 for only Rs 17,40,000 on credit from Jamaluddin. During the investigation, the official is unable to justify his spends while SET raised several questions on Wankhede’s Mumbai and Washim properties.

In the latest turn of events, Sameer Wankhede has knocked Bombay High Court’s doors in the extortion case.

