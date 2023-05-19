Kamaal R Khan has no filter and his Twitter handle is the ultimate proof of it. He’s targeted movies, even impacted their box office with his tweets and openly confessed that he’s behind the failure of many biggies. Laal Singh Chaddha, Radhe, IB 71, Runway 34, Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are some of the films he’s spoken against. KRK is now breaking silence on the defamation suit that Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and several actors have filed against him.

Kamaal has fallen into a lot of trouble over his social media posts. Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against him over his review on Radhe. According to the court order, KRK is reportedly not allowed to even use the superstar’s name in his tweets. This is why he’s often seen using mocked titles for his films like Kisi Ki Haath Kisi Ki Taang (for Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan). He was also arrested over his tweets on late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

In a latest tweet, KRK has addressed several defamation suits filed against him. He tweeted, “Many people do ask me that why big big people like Salman Khan, Vashu bhagnani, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal mehta, Vikram Bhatt Etc have filed defamation cases against me? My reply:- people do file defamation cases against rich and famous people only.”

Netizens took to the comment section and slammed KRK for using Salman Khan’s name despite the legal order.

A user trolled, “No they don’t, they file cases on poeple who misuse their social medias and make disgusting remarks on them in the name of “freedom of speech”.”

Another wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai aapka name fr use kiya ye….. B******d pe case daalo fr”

“Might be coz of ur negative review also,” a user replied trying to enlighten KRK.

A user reacted, “Salman khan se jada rich ho tum.abe lukkhe uske ghar ke kutte pe teri puri bank balance se jada kharcha hota hai”

