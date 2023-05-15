Atul Kulkarni is known for his acting chops and is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has shown his worth in projects like Rang De Basanti, Hey Ram, Bandish Bandits, etc. However, the actor donned a writer’s hat for Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. And as we all know, the film tanked miserably at the box office- the actor opened up about the box office failures and boycott trends in an interview.

Years after being in front of the camera, when Atul became a writer for the Hollywood film Forrest Gump’s Hindi remake Laal Singh Chaddha, there were a lot of hopes. But the boycott trend hampered the film’s business quite a lot.

In an interview with ETimes, Atul Kulkarni shared, “I’ve been in the industry for a fairly long time and have experienced such things. Every time you start a project, you start a project, you think people will like and love it; sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. So, you cannot change the texture of the profession.”

Atul Kulkarni further explained the boycott trend and revealed, “I think it should be completely left to the audience to decide whether they want to see something or not, be it a film or a painting. No one should dictate what I should consume…”

Talking about the politics that is happening around the world and how is affected by it, Atul said, One should not neglect politics. I get deeply affected with what is happening, not only in the state, but across the globe. You cannot and shouldn’t shrug it off because whatever you do in life, at the root of it all is politics it dictates everything that matters to you.”

Well, on the work front, Atul Kulkarni will be seen next as Amey Rao Gaikwad in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series ‘City of Dreams‘.

What are your thoughts about Atul Kulkarni’s opinion about the boycott trend and box office failures?

