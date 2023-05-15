Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan together sound like a deadly combination. Both actors have carved their way in B- town, and both of them are considered the most outspoken celebrities who never leaves a chance to speak their mind. The duo never worked together, however, they once came together for a Bigg Boss episode, and the Queen actress was visibly in a mood to take a sly dig at Bhaijaan. Scroll below to read this throwback.

Kangana and Salman enjoy a massive fan following. The duo has never worked together, but their fans would not mind watching them together is that possible? Well, only they can answer, but today we will take you back in time when Kangana made an appearance in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, and the duo’s banter grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kangana Ranaut once appeared as a guest on the sets of Bigg Boss season 7 which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan. The duo was spotted joking with each other. During the candid conversation, Salman asked the actress, actress, why is she so busy that she does not have time even to meet her friends. To which Kangana asked him, “Aapke pass time hai doston ke liye, matlab appointment mil jayegi aapke sath”

The Dabangg star then replied, “Areey, aapko appontment ki kya aarurat hai, humme aapse appointment lene padti hai”. He then added, “Kitne minnate karne ke baad yahan par aayi hai yeh”. The Queen actress then replied, “Aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe lagta hai mujhe inse yaha par hi milna chahiye, bahut tehzeb mein pesh aa rahe hai yeh”. Kangana Ranaut then went on say, “Mujhe Lagta Hia Saari Appointments Aur Meetings Humme Isse Stage Par Karni Chahiye.”

The video was recently shared on one of the Instagram pages Kanganafame with a caption and only Kangana can say this.

One of the users wrote, “Kangana Ranaut stating facts,”

“I need that confidence in life.”

“First time Salman is speechless.”

“Salman ki silent wali smile…. Mooh band karva di kangana ne.”

“Kangana rocks, Salman shocks.”

“She is a truth serum that Bollywood needs.”

“Lagta Hai Bhai Ne Galti Kar di…”

