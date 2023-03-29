Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become the centre of attention ever since her latest remarks against Bollywood surfaced on the web. The global icon, who’s currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming show Citadel, recently made headlines when she opened up about leaving Bollywood and moving to the West. Following the same, AR Rahman’s old statement has resurfaced on the web, and it has grabbed Kangana Ranaut’s attention.

PCJ’s statement received mixed reactions- while a section lauded the actress for speaking up, others trolled the actress. Last night we brought you singer and music composer Amaal Mallik’s series of Tweets where he opened up about bootlicking and campism in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut re-tweeted a news link that opens up about AR Rahman’s controversial statements against Bollywood. The actress dragged Bolly kids in the same and bashed them for bullying and harassment. She wrote, “Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed,”

“To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They “ GANG UP” bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film,” Kangana Ranaut wrote in next tweet.

Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed1/2 https://t.co/XAZ8aHk3QQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

The Tweet in question, which is re-shared by Kangana Ranaut reads, “In July 2020, when #ARRahman was asked why he was doing more Tamil films and not many Hindi films, the #Oscar-winning composer replied: “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a whole gang (in #Bollywood) working against me and spreading some false rumours (about me). People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God.”

Earlier, reacting to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ remark Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of banning the actress in the industry.

Must Read: Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Are Very Much In Love With The Approval Of Their Families, To Jet Off For A Vacation Before Giving A Sweet Surprise To Fans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News