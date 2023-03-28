Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently on a promotional spree of her upcoming show Citadel. Since morning, the actress is in the news for exposing the dark side of Bollywood while opening up about leaving the industry and moving to the west. Ever since her statement on being ‘cornered’ surfaced on the web, social media is divided. While many have been trolling the actress, others have lent their support and lauded PCJ for speaking up about things that everyone witnessed and no one spoke about. Feeling inspired by the same, singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about facing struggles on a daily basis.

This morning, we brought you Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on PCJ’s comment where she called out Karan Johar for banning the global icon. Earlier, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani lauded the actress’ courage.

Re-tweeting Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ news article, Amaal Mallik tweeted, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman.” “Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy,” he wrote in next Tweet.

He further went on to share his struggle stories when a user said, “Amaal, you did make it big pretty early in life when a whole lot of others have been struggling for years. You got a debit with a Salman Khan film, something not usual debutants manage.”

Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Dmcv5KxUBU — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

Reacting to the same, the music composer wrote, “#SalmanKhan sir heard my music randomnly go check my interviews about this…Yes my father worked for the movies with the khan family and I owe my debut to him. But I failed in #JaiHo and had to face the same struggles a new comer would face. No work for a year or more.” Adding, “You need to see my previous interviews to know the truth brother you aren’t wrong but you aren’t completely right.” “The only advantage I had is I knew how dirty yet amazing this place could be,” he concluded.

#SalmanKhan sir heard my music randomnly go check my interviews about this…Yes my father worked for the movies with the khan family and I owe my debut to him. But I failed in #JaiHo and had to face the same struggles a new comer would face. No work for a year or more. https://t.co/FEWjfJ1q70 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

Amaal Mallik went on to list out the reasons he’s being seen so less working in movies. Check them out below:

C) Can’t take instructions from non musical people about music.

D) Can’t do the sweet talking all the time. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

G) I’m usually replaced by the composers that ‘LISTEN’ and say ‘Ji Sir’ all the time.

H) I can’t butter people & do the constant ass licking they have to in order to become their little pets/ puppets to get one song here and there…. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

Do I really want to make music for such people ? Really ? Nahi Yaar 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o3fTpbxR63 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 28, 2023

Well, this was his story! How many of you agree with Amaal Mallik? Do let us know.

