Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. From her viral airport looks to gym looks to her red carpet appearances, Bebo is a fashionista and is loved for her chic style by fans worldwide. Earlier today, Kareena was spotted in the city, and her video of the same is doing rounds on social media where the actress humbly acknowledged a fan with a selfie request and also made a pout for the picture. Her video didn’t go too well with the netizens who are now trolling Khan in the comments section; scroll below to watch it.

Kareena is one of the most famous celebrities in Bollywood and one of the most bankable actresses right now in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city attending an event, and her video of it is doing the rounds on social media. The actress wore a one-shoulder orange-coloured maxi dress and looked like sunshine.

Take a look at the video below:

We love how Kareena Kapoor Khan acknowledged her fans’ selfie request and posed for it while also making a pout for it.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Itna attitude bhrha hota h in Bollywood walo ke andr”

Another user commented, “Bebo se Sundar toh uske sath selfie lene wali lg rhi hai yaar😍😂”

A third user commented, “Achi b nhi lagti ye to kaahe ki bebo”

A fourth user commented, “Kareena se acchhi to baju wali hai.”

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest spotting in the city? Tell us in the space below.

