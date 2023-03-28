Among all the Bollywood reel couples, no duo can beat the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The duo has starred in several romance dramas over the years and has millions of fans. While SRK and Kajol share a close bond, they were not impressed by each other when they first met. In fact, King Khan was somehow irritated by his co-star.

SRK and Kajol first met three decades ago on the sets of their 1993 film Baazigar. The movie came out to be a hit, and the duo further got together for the 1995 film Karan Arjun. They became the most beloved on-screen couple with Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

It was the first day of the year when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol met. In a previous interaction with a media outlet, the two opened up about their views of each other after their first meeting and how they could not stop complaining.

Talking to ABP News, SRK and Kajol revealed that they met after New Year’s eve party as they began working on the film on January 1. When asked how they worked right after a party, SRK revealed that he does not head home but directly reaches sets of his films. He said, “I feel the person who works on January 1 will continue working through the year. I belong to the working class, I need work constantly.”

Talking about her first day on the film’s set, Kajol revealed that she does not drink, to which SRK jokingly added, “that doesn’t mean I drink.” Kajol continued to describe her first day and said that she was very energetic. Her Dilwale co-star did not let her finish and recalled that she was extremely loud. Complaining about Kajol, he even compared her to a peacock.

The Pathaan star said, “The rest of us were very tired; our cameraman had been arrested because he didn’t have a licence. And the only noise (was Kajol).” He further recalled complaining about her to his make-up artist and said asking him, “What kind of an actress is she, can’t she be quiet for some time?”

However, even Kajol did not immediately like SRK during their first meeting and instead found him “khadoos.” She said, “For two hours he’s been sitting and reading his script, not talking to anyone, what a grump.” It is safe to say that they are the real-life Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Despite their conflicting first meeting, the two grew to become close friends. Now, both SRK and Kajol steal hearts whenever they share a screen.

