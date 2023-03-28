Taapsee Pannu is a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. She has created a separate fan base for starring in female-centric movies with bold messages. The actress also impresses us with her off-beat sartorial picks that are hot and quirky at the same time. But her recent outfit was apparently too bold for people’s liking and has gotten her in legal trouble. Scroll on to learn more.

Taapsee was the showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week recently. She walked the ramp in a red gown by Monisha Jaising and a gold necklace from Reliance Jewels’ Akshaya Tritiya collection.

The neckpiece depicted the goddess Lakshmi’s idol on it, and it is not sitting right with a section of our society. They have filed a legal complaint against Taapsee Pannu, stating that the jewellery should not have been worn with a dress with such a plunging and revealing neckline.

Take A Look:

Indore, MP | We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Tapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments & image of 'Sanatan Dharma' by wearing a locket having 'Goddess Laxmi' with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held… pic.twitter.com/BtoA4PfiY2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 27, 2023

The complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, who is the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur and convener of Hind Rakshak Sangathan. The post by the handle ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan on Twitter reads, “Indore, MP | We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Tapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments & image of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by wearing a locket having ‘Goddess Laxmi’ with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai. Action being taken: SHO, Chhatri Pura PS.”

Taapsee Pannu created quite a stir with her dress and necklace on Instagram as well. Right after sharing the picture, netizens trolled her for wearing a necklace with a goddess’s idol along with a revealing dress.

Take a look at the post shared by Taapsee on Instagram –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Here’s what the netizens said –

One user wrote, “Shame on tapsee 😡 totally disgusting kisi bhi religion k symbols ko aap kese represent karte ho yeh aapko as a celebrity pata hona chahiye”

Another said, “Is western dress ke upr hindu devi devta vali jewellery phnkr humare Dharm ka apman kr rhi hai. 🤬🤬🤬😡😡😡”

A third user said, “Popularity ke liye hindu festivals ka joke mat banao mahnga pad jaayega tumhe,” while one commented, “Popularity ke liye hindu festivals ka joke mat banao mahnga pad jaayega tumhe.”

And another one wrote, “What the hell!!!! U are wearing goddess necklace in which godess Laxmi is there and u are wearing such clothes….. This Bollywood is destroying our religion.”

Taapsee Pannu has not made an official statement on the matter as of now.

