Actor Rana Daggubati, who is currently getting showered with praises for his new Netflix show Rana Naidu, recently shared an interesting anecdote concerning his Telugu film Ghazi which was also simultaneously released as The Ghazi Attack in 2017.

In a recent interview of his, Daggubati shared how the movie was very different from when it was initially conceptualized and had none of the factors to tap into the commercial market. The 38-year-old actor also added how the film initially did not even have a female character until a special role was written to fill the gap. Daggubati, as we all know, shot to fame after playing the negative role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus two-part film Baahubali in 2015 and 2017.

Circling back to The Ghazi Attack, Rana Daggubati revealed how the role of a girl was introduced in the film just to make it look more commercial on the poster. According to The Indian Express, Daggubati stated, “Ghazi was a very, very interesting film to put together, it was the first submarine movie. It was so hard for me to convince people to make that film. It was in Telugu at that point.” The actor continued, “There was action, but nobody fights anybody. There’s no songs in the movie, there was no girl in the movie before.” Daggubati further shared, “We wrote a role, and Taapsee was kind enough to play a special appearance, so there was a girl on the poster.”

Rana Daggubati concluded, “It could feel like a commercial film. It was fun to put together.” Taapsee interestingly has forayed into both Hindi and Southern cinema. The actress made her name with movies like Baby and Pink and was last seen in Blurr directed by Ajay Bahl.

Speaking of Rana Daggubati’s current show Rana Naidu, the Netflix series is a remake of the hit Showtime series, Ray Donovan.

