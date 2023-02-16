Actress Priya Banerjee, who was seen in ‘Hello Mini’, ‘Twisted 3’, ‘Jamai 2.0’, and ‘Bekaboo 2’, will be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming web series ‘Rana Naidu’, directed by Suparn Verma.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of the American crime drama TV series ‘Ray Donovan’ starring Liev Schreiber in the titular role and is mainly set in the cities of Los Angeles and New York.

It is the story of Ray Donovan, who manages everything and arranges bribes or payoffs or opts for other illegal means to protect his clients.

Speaking about her character in the web show, Priya Banerjee shared: “Suparn Verma contacted me regarding the role that Katie Holmes performed in the American series. When I auditioned for it, I was immediately selected.”

“I am portraying a super interesting character in the show, it’s something I have never done before, it really challenged the actor within me so altogether it was an incredible experience shooting for it and people will love it, I’m sure,” Priya Banerjee added.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, ‘Rana Naidu’ stars Rana Daggubati and Priya Banerjee.

Priya will also be part of the web series ‘Adhura’, produced by Nikhil Advani‘s Emmay Entertainment. The series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

