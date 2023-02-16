After 4.5 months of entertainment, fights, and controversies, Bigg Boss 16 finally concluded last week. Rapper MC Stan lifted the BB trophy with a big smile and took home Rs 31 Lakhs, and a car. His fellow contestant Tina Datta wasn’t happy about his win and blamed the makers of the show.

After host Salman Khan announced the winner, every other contestant was genuinely happy as the rapper held the trophy in his hand, Mandali couldn’t control their excitement and started dancing. Shiv Thakare, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi came in second but he ruled billions of hearts throughout the season.

In a viral video, Tina Datta is seen taking a dig at MC Stan days after he bagged Bigg Boss 16 title. The actress said, “Yeah I mean Stan dhaai mahine tak so hi raha tha. Usko ghar jana tha jo bhi hai. But again iss bar dynamics kuch aur tha. Bigg Boss ka game hi kuch aur tha. Which is basically you know jiska bahar fan following zyada hai ya jiska abhi Taza taza show khatam hua hai, wo kuch na bhi karke show jeet sakte the, aisa wala scene tha.”

Take a look at the viral video of Tina Dutt below:

Wait a minute, did she take a dig at Priyanka? She says, "Jiska abhi Taza taza show khatam hua hai, wo kuch na bhi karke show jeet sakte the, aisa wala scene tha." Yahi tak thi Dosti inki? https://t.co/tgcD5VwIlO — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, MC Stan enjoys a massive fan following and his fans have been rooting for him ever since, he became the finalist. His game was loved in the house by his admirers. However, many also went on to call his victory ‘undeserving’. He didn’t create any unnecessary drama in the house and left everyone impressed with his game. He stood by his friends whenever required. In fact, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, had praised him by saying there is an X- Factor in him which is just too endearing.

Tina Datta, on the hand, was eliminated from the house on January 28.

