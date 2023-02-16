Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most iconic and popular shows on Indian television. The characters of the show enjoy a massive fan following. Over the years, we have seen many people from the original cast quit the show but it didn’t make it any less popular. Recently, after months of absence, Tapu returned to the show and it seems aren’t really happy.

Notably, last year in December, Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu in the popular show had quit the show. He was a part of the show since 2017. After a few months of absence, the makers of TMKOC found their Tapu in Nitish Bhaluni. However, netizens are not impressed. Scroll below to read!

After Bhavya Gandhi, the OG Tapu left the show, Raj carry -forward the show for years. After he decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah, the makers have now brought Nitish Bhaluni as Tapu. Well, he received a warm welcome from Tapu Gang and his on-screen father, Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi. He said, “Hamare liye toh Tapu, Tapu hai, naye actor aaye hai, uss character ko nibhane ke liye. Main toh bus itna hi kahunga ki all the best.” However, the fans aren’t really happy with the replacement and they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Character itne badal rahe hai toh show hi badal do yaar.”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “Ab kuch nhi raha show mai dekhne layak bas Jethalal ki wajah se hi thika hua hai.”

“Yaar ab show band kar do, kyun hi kheech rahe ho faltu mai.”

“Yaar ab mujhe nhi dekhna sorry… jetha bhai bas aapke liye hi show dekhta that but ab is Tapu ke saath it’s impossible.”

“Khatam, tata, bye, bye.”

For the unversed, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently also hinted to bring back the popular character of Dayaben played by Disha Vakani, that is missing from the show for a long time.

Meanwhile, let us know what you think about this new Tapu. Let us know in the comments section below!

