Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans finally got treated yesterday when Asit Kumarr Modi and makers introduced new Tapu. Raj Anadkat has now been replaced by actor Nitish Bhulani. Owing to the same, a press conference was held with the media yesterday and witnessed Dilip Joshi confess that he’s missing Jethalal’s chemistry with Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Scroll below for all the details.

It’s been years that Disha left the show. She had gone on a maternity break back in 2017. There seem to have been multiple negotiations with the makers but none of them really worked out. Our sources have previously informed that the actress has permanently bid goodbye to the character and is busy focusing on her personal life.

Asit Kumarr Modi spoke yesterday about the possibilities of returning Dayaben. He mentioned that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has tried to work things out with Disha Vakani on multiple occasions but it looks difficult. Also, amidst everyday shoots, it becomes challenging to audition for a replacement. Now, Dilip Joshi has spoken on the matter.

Dilip Joshi said, “It totally depends on the makers. They will decide if they wish to replace and cast a new actor or not. As an actor, I miss the character of Daya. For a long time you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha.”

