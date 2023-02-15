Jennifer Winget is tinsel town’s one of most loved actresses. After starring in a few Bollywood movies as a child actor, she made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002 and later went on to become household fame with Kkoi Dil Mein Hai. She has been a part of famous TV shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Dill Mill Gaye and many others. Jennifer enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Soon after she posts a photo or a video on social media it takes the web by storm in no time for all the right reasons.

The whole world is celebrating love day today, i.e, February 15. Social media is followed by posts about people with their loved ones, talking about self-love and even boasting about singlehood.

To celebrate the same in the most unique way, Jennifer Winget set Instagram on fire with her sizzling photos on Valentine’s Day. Taking to Insta, the Beyhadh actress posted a few scintillating photos of her stunning self where she’s seen wearing a se*y red cutout short dress. In the pics, which are now viral, see her sparklingly in a red body-hugging outfit with a se*y cut on her back. The diva is seen flaunting her sizzling back.

Letting her eyes do all the talking, Jennifer Winget opts for shimmer eye-shadow and nude lips while keeping her blush and highlighter on point. Letting her curly short hair down, she looks like a true diva.

Check out her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Sharing her photos on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Winget penned a long note for her fans. An excerpt from her Insta caption read, “The day that reminds you that if you’re NOT with someone, YOU’RE ALONE!! But, but, but….should it really?!? By default then, if Valentine’s day is for couples, then the other 364 days are for…well…ME! Some people are settling down, some people are settling and some people are simply (𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦-𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺) refusing to settle for anything less than choosing themselves …everyday! So let’s kick this off with a toast to the singles, because you are so effin’ brave, you’d rather walk alone than with someone not right for you.”

Coming back, what are your thought on her red dress, wouldn’t it be a perfect pick for your next date night? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

