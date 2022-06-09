Small screen beauty Jennifer Winget has come a long way and has made her own name in the industry. Although she’s a talented star, her separation from Karan Singh Grover had become the talking point back in the day. In a recent interview, after so many years, the actress has finally spoken about her break-up with Karan. Talking about the same, she reveals it was stressful and difficult as it was all over the news.

Advertisement

Winget started her career with Karthika, but it was Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra that helped boost her career. Apart from these shows, the actress is also known for playing Maya in Beyhadh and its sequel along with Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, while promoting her latest show, Jennifer Winget broke the silence on her break-up with Karan Singh Grover with whom she was in a relationship for a long time. She said, “My separation time was very stressful and difficult time for me as everything was on social media and so many wrong things were written about me and him, which was very disturbing because, at that time, we both needed privacy. But nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open.”

Jennifer Winget further said, “I was totally lost and didn’t know what to do and how to deal with it. Luckily, work helped me to come out of it. I became more strong. The period was definitely challenging. I learnt so much about myself. Even though it was a tough period for me, I feel some things happen for a reason as I got to meet a new version of me, Jennifer 2.0.”

If you’re not aware, Jennifer and Karan met on the sets of Dill Mill Gaye but their love story began a few years later. After being in a relationship, the duo got hitched in 2012 but separated in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2015.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget is currently seen in her web show Code M season 2 which is now streaming on Voot. In the digital show, Jennifer plays the role of Major Monica Mehra along with Tanuj Virwani as Legal Council Angad Sandhu.

Must Read: Roadies Fame Raghu Used To Travel With Bodyguards & Barricaded All The Time, Reveals Jose Covaco

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram