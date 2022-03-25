Once upon a time Karan Grover and his ex-wife Jennifer Winget’s lovestory was the talk of the town. The two dated for a brief period of time before tying the knot. Their separation announcement came as a shock to all their fans and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Jennifer opened up on ending her marriage with Karan in an interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Karan and Jennifer met on the sets of ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. In 2014, their separation rumours started doing the rounds on social media and in 2015, they announced their divorce.

Advertisement

Later in 2018, Jennifer Winger finally addressed her separation with Karan Singh Grover in an interview with Bombay Times. She said, “I wanted time to understand what was going on and how to deal with it,” Jennifer had said. “I owed it to myself, my family and those who believed in me. People talk, but that’s alright with me. It was a life-changing experience. However, I didn’t feel the need to justify myself to anybody because it was my life and my choice. One man entered my life and then left it — that’s all there is to it. It can’t be the be-all and end-all of my life.”

When asked about her ‘failed’ married, Jennifer Winget said ‘failed’ is too harsh of a term to use when you’ve tried and given your best in a relationship but has closed doors for love.

Ever since then, the actress has been single and living her best life. The Beyhadh actress is quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 12 million followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Winget opening up on her divorce with Karan Singh Grover? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda’s Look From The Archies Set Leaked! Sridevi’s Daughter Grabs Attention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube